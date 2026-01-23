Palakkad: A fire broke out in the Mankada Mala area of Kanhirapuzha in Mannarkkad around 5 pm on Friday. An official at the Mannarkkad Fire and Rescue Station told Onmanorama that the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported.

The hilly region falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, and its fire and rescue unit is leading the efforts to douse the blaze, the official said. “The thick forest cover is making it difficult for us to access the area and assist in the ongoing operations,” the official added.