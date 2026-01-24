Kerala Lottery BR-107 Christmas New Year Bumper 2025-26 results today | How to check
The Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-107 results can be checked on Onmanorama, where winning numbers, prize details including the ₹20 crore first prize, and the complete Kerala lottery result list are available for readers.
The Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-107 results can be checked on Onmanorama, where winning numbers, prize details including the ₹20 crore first prize, and the complete Kerala lottery result list are available for readers.
The Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-107 results can be checked on Onmanorama, where winning numbers, prize details including the ₹20 crore first prize, and the complete Kerala lottery result list are available for readers.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 lottery results 2025-26 will be announced at 2 pm on Saturday, January 24. The bumper draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.
The first prize for the lottery is ₹20 crore. The second prize is ₹1 crore each for 20 winners, while the third prize is ₹10 lakh each for another 20 winners. The fourth prize is ₹3 lakh each for 20 winners, and the fifth prize is ₹2 lakh each for 20 winners. In addition, nine consolation prizes of ₹1 lakh each will also be awarded. Prizes of ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹400 are also included. A whopping ₹93.22 crore is being offered as the total prize money.
The Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 results will be declared live during the draw and published on the official website www.keralalotteries.com by around 4 pm. The results will also appear in the Kerala Government Gazette, which is treated as the final authority.
The Christmas Bumper ticket is priced at ₹400, and tickets are issued in ten series: XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK and XL.
Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 draw details
- Draw date: January 24, 2026
- Draw time: 2 pm
- Ticket price: ₹400
- First prize: ₹20 crore
- Total tickets printed: 90 lakh
Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 prize structure
- 1st prize: ₹20 crore - 1 winner (common to all series)
- 2nd prize: ₹1 crore - 20 winners (common to all series)
- 3rd prize: ₹10 lakh - 20 winners (two prizes in each series)
- 4th prize: ₹3 lakh - 20 winners (two prizes in each series)
- 5th prize: ₹2 lakh - 20 winners (two prizes in each series)
- 6th prize: ₹5,000 - last four digits drawn 25 times, up to 22,500 winners
- 7th prize: ₹2,000 - last four digits drawn 54 times, up to 48,600 winners
- 8th prize: ₹1,000 - last four digits drawn 90 times, up to 81,000 winners
- 9th prize: ₹500 - last four digits drawn 252 times, up to 2,26,800 winners
- 10th prize: ₹400 - last four digits drawn 270 times, up to 2,43,000 winners
- Consolation prize: ₹1 lakh - 9 winners (for tickets in the remaining series matching the first-prize number)
How to check Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 results
- Visit www.keralalotteries.com
- Match your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette
- Results are considered final only after Gazette publication
How to claim your lottery prize
- Winners must submit the winning ticket within 30 days of the draw
- Prizes up to ₹10 lakh can be claimed from district lottery offices
- Higher prize claims must be submitted to the Directorate of State Lotteries
- All prizes are subject to statutory deductions as per law