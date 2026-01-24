Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 lottery results 2025-26 will be announced at 2 pm on Saturday, January 24. The bumper draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The first prize for the lottery is ₹20 crore. The second prize is ₹1 crore each for 20 winners, while the third prize is ₹10 lakh each for another 20 winners. The fourth prize is ₹3 lakh each for 20 winners, and the fifth prize is ₹2 lakh each for 20 winners. In addition, nine consolation prizes of ₹1 lakh each will also be awarded. Prizes of ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹400 are also included. A whopping ₹93.22 crore is being offered as the total prize money.

The Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 results will be declared live during the draw and published on the official website www.keralalotteries.com by around 4 pm. The results will also appear in the Kerala Government Gazette, which is treated as the final authority.

The Christmas Bumper ticket is priced at ₹400, and tickets are issued in ten series: XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK and XL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 draw details

Draw date: January 24, 2026

Draw time: 2 pm

Ticket price: ₹400

First prize: ₹20 crore

Total tickets printed: 90 lakh

Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 prize structure

1st prize: ₹20 crore - 1 winner (common to all series)

2nd prize: ₹1 crore - 20 winners (common to all series)

3rd prize: ₹10 lakh - 20 winners (two prizes in each series)

4th prize: ₹3 lakh - 20 winners (two prizes in each series)

5th prize: ₹2 lakh - 20 winners (two prizes in each series)

6th prize: ₹5,000 - last four digits drawn 25 times, up to 22,500 winners

7th prize: ₹2,000 - last four digits drawn 54 times, up to 48,600 winners

8th prize: ₹1,000 - last four digits drawn 90 times, up to 81,000 winners

9th prize: ₹500 - last four digits drawn 252 times, up to 2,26,800 winners

10th prize: ₹400 - last four digits drawn 270 times, up to 2,43,000 winners

Consolation prize: ₹1 lakh - 9 winners (for tickets in the remaining series matching the first-prize number)

ADVERTISEMENT

How to check Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 results

Visit www.keralalotteries.com

Match your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette

Results are considered final only after Gazette publication

How to claim your lottery prize

Winners must submit the winning ticket within 30 days of the draw

Prizes up to ₹10 lakh can be claimed from district lottery offices

Higher prize claims must be submitted to the Directorate of State Lotteries

All prizes are subject to statutory deductions as per law