A leopard that strayed into a human settlement and attacked domestic animals was captured in a cage trap on Saturday. The presence of the leopard was confirmed after it attacked a calf in the Thachampara area recently, triggering concern among residents, who feared further attacks on people and livestock and demanded its capture.

Following this, the Forest Department began monitoring the animal's movement in the area. A cage trap was set up at an isolated location on Friday, and the leopard was caught on Saturday morning, officials said.

The animal will be shifted to a nearby forest station, where its health condition will be assessed before a decision is taken on releasing it into a forest area elsewhere.