Ambalavayal: An unusual sight has caught the attention of residents in Ambalavayal, where multiple arecanut saplings have emerged from the roots of a single plant. This rare sight can be seen in the garden of Kuriakose at Mathokku in Kalathuvayal.

Initially, Kuriakose had planted only one sapling. As it grew, however, additional arecanut saplings began sprouting from its roots. Today, saplings have emerged on all sides, with four new plants growing around the original, all of them healthy and thriving.

Suspecting that a fallen arecanut seed nearby might have germinated, the farm owner examined the area, only to find that the new growth had originated from the roots of the original plant itself. The rare phenomenon has since drawn the curiosity of residents in the area.