Pazhayangadi: The absence of an accountant in Madayi, a panchayat with more than twenty wards, has severely disrupted the functioning of the local body's office here. It has been four months since the accountant who served here was transferred. The failure of the authorities to recruit a replacement has thrown the day-to-day operations of the office out of gear.

The situation has worsened with the plan clerk’s post lying vacant for months with the incumbent official being assigned Booth Level Officer duties. There are growing concerns that the situation could adversely affect the preparation of various development plans by the newly elected administrative council, as well as the formulation of the budget and other key responsibilities.

Seeking urgent intervention, Madayi Panchayat president B Sathyabhama, along with a delegation, submitted a memorandum to Local Self Government Joint Director T J Arun. Standing committee chairpersons K Hamsakutty and Rasheed Odiyil, and panchayat members S U Rafiq and B Mohammed Ashraf, were also present.