Kattakada: The vehicles seized by the police as evidence in various cases have been left on the roadside in front of the police station, causing trouble to the pedestrians who are already struggling due to the severe traffic blockades in the city. The police personnel who are supposed to ensure a comfortable travel experience for pedestrians by removing illegal encroachments from footpaths have parked the seized vehicles on the roadside, blocking the way. Besides, the pedestrians are unable to use the footpaths in the city as wayside sellers and shops have encroached these paths up to Choondupalaka on College Road.

The police have now caused this trouble when the panchayat is conducting a drive to remove the illegal encroachments from the footpaths and walkways. Meanwhile, the electric posts and pillars heaped in front of the nearby section office of the electricity board are adding to the woes of the pedestrians. The panchayat has already issued a notice to the section office to clear the path. The electricity board officials have removed most of the pillars and only a few iron posts remain here now. The authorities assure that these too would be removed soon. The police station is situated close to this building.

The vehicles that have been seized as part of various cases are parked on the pedestrian path in front of the police station. Meanwhile, the station premises are already filled with seized vehicles. The officials say that vehicles are parked outside as there is severe spatial limitation inside the compound. The people of the locality have been urging the police department to move these vehicles to the police camp so that the pedestrians can comfortably use this path.

Wayside sellers and shops have already encroached the footpath that was recently widened and renovated by paving interlocking tiles at Choondupalaka in the College Road, hindering pedestrian movement.