Aluva: The Post-Matric Hostel for boys in Aluva town has yet to be opened, despite being inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 11, 2021.

The project, undertaken by the Scheduled Caste Development Department at a cost of crores, was intended to provide free food and accommodation to students from the SC (Scheduled Caste) and ST (Scheduled Tribe) communities in the district who are enrolled in courses eligible for the Post-Matric department's e-grant benefits.

The three-story building, located behind the Public Works Superintending Engineer's office, near the Pre-Examination Training Centre, has the capacity to accommodate over 100 students.

The project, completed towards the end of the first Pinarayi government, remains unopened even as the second term of the government comes to a close.

The furniture and other materials in the hostel have been gathering dust and deteriorating for the past five years, and the premises have been encroached upon by wild plants.