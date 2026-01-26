Haripad: Navas Vaniyapurackal, a civil police officer at the Edathua Police Station, has cultivated the Wayanadan Matta variety of paddy in Upper Kuttanad. He attempted the cultivation at the Kattakuzhi paddy field, under the jurisdiction of the Veeyapuram Krishi Bhavan, on an experimental basis.

The seeds, which were given to him by a friend in Wayanad, were sown in a 50-cent plot of paddy field. The crop then began to form grain heads by the 65th day.

A key feature of this variety of paddy is its ability to produce a good yield in a short amount of time. Additionally, it is also highly resistant to diseases. Farmers would also benefit from its low fertiliser requirement and reduced vulnerability to pest attacks.

Since it can be harvested early, paddy fields that are under threat of flooding would also benefit from it.

Navas hopes to acquire more seeds and expand the cultivation.