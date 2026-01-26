Thiruvananthapuram: Comdt Indu P, Regional Law Officer at the Indian Coast Guard’s Eastern Regional Headquarters, has been awarded the Tatrakshak Medal by the President of India for over 22 years of distinguished service.

A law graduate from Government Law College, Thrissur, Indu has made significant contributions to strengthening the legal and operational framework of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Among her key achievements was her crucial role in the issuance of a Government of India Gazette notification authorising the Coast Guard to carry out VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) operations—an essential power for effective maritime law enforcement and protection of India’s maritime interests.

She also undertook detailed legal scrutiny of six major shipping-related legislative Bills and conducted comparative studies of Coast Guard laws in several countries, which helped shape important policy decisions and operational practices within the force. These efforts have had a lasting impact on maritime governance and enforcement capabilities, reported IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past three years, Comdt Indu disposed of nearly 75 per cent of long-pending court cases, with outcomes largely in the organisation's favour. Her legal interventions saved the government exchequer about Rs 15.5 crore.

In another significant accomplishment, she successfully secured the exoneration of eight Coast Guard personnel facing criminal liability for actions taken in the lawful discharge of their duties. Through timely and incisive legal action, she has repeatedly prevented adverse interim court orders, thereby protecting the interests of the Coast Guard and the Government of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comdt Indu is married to Lt Col Salesh Somaraj, who commands an NCC unit in Chennai. The couple has two children, Nandana and Ashwath, and the family is settled in Thiruvananthapuram.