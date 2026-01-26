Kochi: The Southern Naval Command (SNC) observed the 77th Republic Day on Monday with a ceremonial parade and wreath-laying ceremony at the Naval Base in Kochi. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), reviewed the parade and addressed personnel on the Navy's strategic developments over the past year.

In his address, the Commander-in-Chief highlighted the Indian Navy's role as a principal stabiliser in the Indian Ocean Region. He pointed to a high tempo of sustained deployments and anti-piracy patrols as evidence of India's expanding operational reach. Specifically, he cited "Operation Sindoor," stating that the Navy played a decisive role in the joint operation. He noted that the operation successfully asserted maritime dominance and validated India's multi-domain warfighting capabilities.

Vice Admiral Saxena also underscored the Navy’s transition from a "buyer's Navy" to a "builder's Navy" under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. He reported that 12 ships were commissioned in the last year alone, reflecting an accelerated pace of induction and a shift toward self-reliance in combat capabilities.

The day began with Vice Admiral Saxena paying homage to fallen soldiers at the SNC War Memorial at INS Venduruthy. He subsequently reviewed the ceremonial parade, which was commanded by Commander Deepak Suhag. The contingent comprised over 850 personnel, including platoons from the Sea Cadet Corps and the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Ships in the harbour were "dressed overall" with ceremonial flags to mark the occasion.

As the Navy's Training Command, the SNC outlined several key achievements focused on generating future-ready personnel. Significant milestones included the commissioning of the survey vessel INS Ikshak and the diving support craft DSC A20.

The SNC also engaged in various heritage and outreach activities, including the voyage of the stitched-sail ship INSV Kaundinya, the 'ThinQ 25' quiz, the Admiral's Cup at the Indian Naval Academy, and a tri-services multi-speciality medical camp in Lakshadweep.

Concluding his address, Saxenal urged all personnel to focus on combat-oriented training and physical fitness to ensure readiness for deployment whenever called upon.