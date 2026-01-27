Kannur: CPM councillor-elect from Payyannur V K Nishad (35), who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for hurling a bomb at a police party, has landed in fresh trouble after social media reels shared by party workers showed him bursting crackers and joining celebrations following the expulsion of whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan.

Nishad was out on parole at the time, raising questions over a possible violation of parole conditions, which refrain prisoners from engaging in political activities and public gatherings.

CPM District Committee member Kunhikrishnan, who had levelled allegations of financial misappropriation against Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan and accused two party state secretaries, the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and M V Govindan, of inaction, was expelled from the party on Monday, January 26.

Soon after the decision, CPM workers held celebrations, distributing payasam and bursting crackers at various places in Payyannur. Video clips of one event before a party office showed Nishad participating in the celebrations and sloganeering.

After the celebration at the party office, a small group of party workers went to Kunhikrishnan's house, raised abusive slogans and burst crackers. Kunhikrishnan was not at home at the time. Nishad, however, was not part of the group that went to the house.

Out on parole for a month

On November 25, 2025, the Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court found him guilty under the provisions of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act for throwing a steel bomb at a police party in Payyannur. The attack took place on August 1, 2012, during statewide protests called by the CPM following the arrest of then CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan in the Ariyil Shukoor murder case.

But exactly after a month in prison, Nishad was granted parole on December 26, citing his father's knee replacement surgery.

The parole was initially granted for six days, and subsequently extended twice until January 26. Prison rules allow parole strictly for personal or family-related needs. Prisoners are expected to limit their activities to the reason they are released. Nishad returned to Kannur Central Prison on the evening of January 26, after the celebrations.

Interestingly, Nishad was found guilty by the court before the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. Yet, the CPM went ahead with Nishad as its candidate from the Mottammal division, even though a dummy candidate had also filed his nomination papers.

Nishad won the election with a margin of 341 votes, securing around 67 per cent of the vote share. However, as per law, a person convicted and sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more stands disqualified from holding elected office.

Though out on bail for 30 days, Nishad did not take the oath as a councillor, possibly because of legal hurdles. It is just a matter of time before a reelection is held in the division.