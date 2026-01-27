If you are a regular lover of ornamental plants who thinks phalaenopsis and philodendrons are expensive, then you might be shocked to hear the exorbitant price of the exotic bromeliads. You might even wonder whether people would buy plants for such high price. However, exotic and expensive ornamental plants like bromeliads enjoy high demand among plant lovers. But, the nurseries here are often unable to provide a variety of these premium plants. Meanwhile, those who collect these exotic plants protect them as their personal treasure trove. Brothers Vishnu Vijayan and Vinu Vijayan who hail from Mulavoor near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam are collectors of such exotic ornamental plants.

Vishnu who works at the forest department and Vinu who is a CA student have always been lovers of plants and ecology. It was around five years ago that the brothers discovered exotic garden plants that belong to the bromeliad family. They realised that bromeliads weren’t too popular among plant lovers in Kerala. However, it is very popular in foreign countries and is often unavoidable in their gardens. Like many other plant varieties, Thailand tops among the countries that produce and sell bromeliads.

Pineapple family

Vishnu says that bromeliads is closely related to pineapple, which is the most familiar variety of this family. A few other varieties of ornamental pineapple like cryptanthus may be available in some nurseries. However, these plants are not too popular among plant lovers here. Vishnu notes that there aren’t many who knows or appreciate the real demand or market price of exotic ornamental plants like bromeliads.

Meanwhile, bromeliad enjoys a prime position as one of the most popular ornamental plants in international market. The neoregelia bromeliad that form a rosette of wide, flat leaves in beautiful patterns and hues is the most famous among them. It would take at least 4 – 5 years for a neoregelia bromeliad to bloom, after which the plant would start producing pups. New plants would grow as these pups are removed. So, a plant would produce only up to 6 – 7 pups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gradually, the mother plant would wither. The shortage of pups is what makes this plant exclusive. Vishnu says that a neoregelia bromeliad plant costs up to Rs 2500 – 6000. Meanwhile, Vishnu and Vinu have more than 45 varieties of bromeliads in their collection. Besides, there are more than 25 varieties of guzmania bromeliad that stand out for their big leaves in their garden.

Zero budget

The bromeliad variety of plants are low maintenance house plants that stay true to the saying, ‘plant it, forget it’. They do no need mud or any other medium to thrive. You need not spray manure or pesticides to nourish them. All these plants need is watering once in a week. You could pour some water on the leaves and on the stems to keep these plants healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bromeliads like neoregelia draw nutrients from the water and also from the atmosphere (Tillandsia, commonly known as air plant that have similar properties too belong to the bromeliad family). The pot could be filled with baby mettle or M sand to provide a sturdy support and to prevent the plant from tilting. Vishnu warns that bromeliads tend to dry up if too much attention and care is given. If manure or fertilizers are added to enhance the growth, the leaves would overgrow, ruining the natural beauty of the plant.

Vishnu says that lots of nurseries and garden lovers contact them for bromeliad pups. Although these exotic plants enjoy amazing market value, the brothers are focussed on improving their collection. He adds that entrepreneurs and nursery owners should recognise the market value of such premium ornamental plants. Phone - 9854760279