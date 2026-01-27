Kollam: The timely intervention of a KSRTC bus conductor and authorities rescued a mother and her child who had boarded a bus, seemingly having lost all hope. The duo had left home in the wake of domestic violence, unsure of where to turn.

The incident unfolded on the Attingal–Kollam KSRTC bus on January 18. Conductor Asha Ramachandran, a native of Thannimukku in Kollam, lifted the spirits of the young woman and her infant, offering them a lifeline at a critical moment.

The woman approached Asha at the Attingal bus stand around 4. 45 pm, asking where the bus was headed. When asked about her destination, she inquired whether the bus went to Kottiyam. On confirmation, she boarded the bus, carrying only her less than a year old baby, wrapped in a woollen blanket and sweating and clutching a ₹100 currency note tightly in her hand.

After buying a ticket, she requested Asha to alert her when the bus reached Kottiyam. As she peered out the window one last time, it was Asha who reminded her to hold the baby carefully.

Although initial attempts to engage her in conversation failed, the woman gradually opened up. “I left home after a fight with my husband. I have a relative in Kottiyam, but I don’t know the way,” she revealed. Sensing the gravity of the situation, Asha alerted bus driver Ranjith, a native of Alappuzha, who suggested contacting the police. Following his advice, Asha reached out to officer Kalesh Krishnan and called the helpline 112, confirming that a police team would meet the bus at Chathannoor.

The police took charge of the mother and child at Chathannoor around 6 pm. It was then that Asha noticed a slap mark on the woman’s cheek, revealing the abuse she had endured—something neither the conductor nor the driver had initially known. After providing the police with the full details, the bus continued its journey.

Later, Asha learned that the woman had been taken first to the Women’s Police Station and then to the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Kollam. The following day, her relatives arrived to take her in, bringing a sense of relief to Asha.

The story came to public attention when Asha’s friend and KSRTC conductor Reshmi Narayan shared it. Asha emphasised that the rescue would not have been possible without the support of the driver, her friend, the police officers, and the staff at Sakhi.

Sakhi One Stop Centre, Nedungolam

The Sakhi Centre in Nedungolam functions to address sexual and domestic atrocities against women and children, providing comprehensive support to the victims under one roof. Services include counselling, medical and legal assistance, police support and safe shelter.

The project is implemented by a task force chaired by the District Collector, with the Women Protection Officer as convenor. Victims can approach Sakhi at any time. Contact: 0474-2957827