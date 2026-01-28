Thrikkaripur: The members of the Thrikkaripur Cycling Club undertook a 77-kilometre ride to mark the 77th Republic Day of the nation. The ride was organised to spread the message of the Constitution and emphasise each citizen’s responsibility to uphold it.

The cyclists began their journey from Thrikkaripur town. After reaching the Ezhimala Naval Academy, they exited through the first gate and proceeded towards Palakkodu, eventually arriving at Ettikkulam beach. From there, they continued via Kunjimangalam, Payyanur and the Edattu national highway, crossing Karivelloor, Kalikkadavu and Cheruvathur, before concluding the ride at Padanna.

Cycling Club President T M C Ibrahim presided over the function held at Ettikkulam. The event was addressed by Muhammadali Kunimmal, M C Haneefa, S R Faisal Salaam, T P Ullas, Ratheesh Ramanthali, Noor Beerichery, B C Yasir, Sreejith Cheruvathur, Arun Sasidharan and Anoop Babu.