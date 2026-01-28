Kottayam: Before starting life together, Matt Fernon (36) from Australia and Nicole (31) from Brazil have set their sights on completing a trip around the world

Matt, a mechanical engineer based in London, and Nicole, a business marketing graduate, share a passion for travel and adventure. They have been exploring the world in their caravan, which they named `Trixie', and arrived in Vaikom in Kottayam recently after covering thousands of kilometres.

The caravan is fully equipped for long-distance travel, with facilities for sleeping, cooking and attending to basic necessities. After visiting around forty countries, the couple reached the Aattutheeram hotel at Thottakam near Vaikom on Saturday and returned to Varkala on Tuesday. Trekking, travelling and sampling local cuisines remain the favourite pastimes of this couple.

Their interest in Vaikom’s culinary delights began after meeting Siddharthan, a Malayali based in Singapore, who recommended the region’s local flavours.

Matt, who has been living in the UK for 15 years, met Nicole while working as a bar manager in London. Within days, the two became close and decided to start life together. They embarked on their journey from Melbourne, Australia, on October 24, 2024 and have spent the past three weeks exploring Kerala. Before arriving in Vaikom, the couple visited destinations including Kannur, Wayanad, Kochi and more.