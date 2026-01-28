Ernakulam: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered a detailed investigation into complaints of drug dealing and anti-social activities at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor and its surrounding areas.

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed senior police and excise officials to lead the probe and take strict preventive action. The investigation will be carried out in coordination with the Ernakulam City Police Chief, Joint Excise Commissioner, Kochi Corporation Secretary and the GCDA Secretary.

The Commission said loopholes enabling drug-related and anti-social activities, especially during evenings and nights, must be identified and addressed. It also directed the police and excise departments to intensify patrolling in the area.

Justice Thomas asked the City Police Chief to conduct an inspection under the supervision of an officer not below the rank of Assistant Police Commissioner to check whether street lights in and around the stadium are functioning. Faults in street lights, including high-mast lights on link roads and metro rail pillars, should be fixed immediately.

The police and excise have been asked to submit separate reports within one month and appear before the Commission at the Pathadipalam Rest House at 10 am on March 3. Reports are also sought from the Kochi Corporation Secretary and the GCDA Secretary, including details on whether the stadium’s management is fully vested with the GCDA.

The case was registered suo motu based on a newspaper report.