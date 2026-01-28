Tirur: It was a call no one at Thriprangode BUDS School saw coming.

“Here, children… Mammookka is calling,” said Shabna, holding up her phone. For a moment, the students froze in disbelief. Then came the realisation, it was indeed Mammootty himself!

Shabna Najmudeen, a teacher at the school, had only sent the actor a message asking if he might one day visit her students. Instead, Mammootty surprised her by suggesting a video call and dialled immediately.

The moment he appeared on screen, the children lit up. One of them, Deepa, asked innocently, `Where is Lalettan? To this, Mammootty burst into laughter. Deepa used to believe that Mammookka and Mohanlal were always together.

Soon, the other children joined in, eagerly chatting with their favourite star, asking questions of someone they had only seen on the big screen. After greeting each child and sharing a few cheerful moments, Mammootty ended the call.

Earlier, when the film 'Peranbu' was released, Shabna had written a post on social media. Mammootty noticed it and sent her a message, through which she got his contact number. Recently, she sent him a message congratulating him on receiving the Padma Bhushan. When he replied, thanking her, Shabna took the chance to ask if he could visit her students. That was when he immediately chose to connect through a video call.

Another teacher present in the classroom, P Soumya, captured the moment on her phone.