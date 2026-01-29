Kochi: In a major shift for India’s fitness and endurance sports scene, the inaugural FarmRun X Rebound 2026 was held in Kochi, transforming a sprawling farm near Mazhuvannoor and Kolenchery, into a high-octane arena of grit and athleticism.

The competitive category saw elite athletes from across the country battling for the top spot. While Alexander Sikander of Maharashtra dominated the men’s field, Sanjana George, a celebrated international athlete from Kerala, secured the women’s title. Both champions were awarded ₹1 lakh cash prize for their victory.

The stakes remained high for the runners-up - RS Manoj and Lija Chandran -in both categories as well, who received a four-day international trip to Malaysia.

The event, held on January 26, moved away from the sterile environment of indoor gyms and paved tracks, challenging athletes with a raw, “back-to-basics” course where every obstacle was integrated directly into the farm’s natural landscape.

Glimpses from the inaugural FarmRun X Rebound 2026, held in Kochi. Photo: Special arrangement

The action began early with a 5:30 am flag-off inaugurated by Shreyas Rao, the Indian Ambassador for HYROX, a global fitness race, alongside celebrated international athlete Sanjana George. The competition featured two distinct tiers: a Competitive Tier for professional athletes and an Open Category that welcomed fitness enthusiasts of all levels to test their mental grit on the authentic terrain.

The event was powered by Title Sponsor Rebound Detox Shot, a scientifically formulated recovery aid designed to support liver function and reduce oxidative stress. Rebound’s performance-focused philosophy aligned seamlessly with the demanding nature of the run and the recovery needs of the endurance athletes.

The experience was curated by Muhammed Dhilshad, Founder of BXB Boxxburn, Kerala’s largest cross-fitness community, ensuring a data-driven and performance-first approach to the course design. Beyond the race, the farm was transformed into a festival-like atmosphere featuring a vibrant “Chill Zone” with a full-time DJ and a Zumba instructor to keep the energy high for spectators and participants alike.

Glimpses from the inaugural FarmRun X Rebound 2026, held in Kochi. Photo: Special arrangement

The planning and execution were handled by PacayaFog, one of Kerala’s leading event management companies, with strong support from co-sponsors including Quaker Oats, Hedge Café, The Whole Truth, and Sportex Mats.

To manage the risks of the treacherous natural course, medical preparedness was a top priority. A dedicated medical centre was established on-site in collaboration with MOSC Kolenchery, with specialised on-ground physiotherapy support provided by Vybhav’s WellMax Physio.

With limited registration slots managed exclusively through Manorama Quick Kerala, the event maintained its course integrity while setting a new benchmark for sustainable, outdoor fitness competitions in India.