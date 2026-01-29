Inauguration of Loka Kerala Sabha in Thiruvananthapuram, 'Life and Insight' art exhibition in Kollama, discussion on 'Illegal Human Trafficking' in Kottayam, International Seaweed Summit and Exhibition in Kochi, Government Contractors' Federation district conference in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram

Nishagandhi Auditorium: Inauguration of Loka Kerala Sabha. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 5:00 pm

11th Gandhi Darshan Award Ceremony by the Gandhi Darshan Samithi. Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony, 4:00 pm

One-day seminar by the KPCC Sports Forum. KPCC President Sunny Joseph, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, 10:00 am

Launch of the Shop Insurance Scheme by the KGTA Thiruvananthapuram District Committee, 4:00 pm

K. Janardhanan Pillai commemoration, 3:45 pm

Inauguration of the annual programs of the Institute of Labour and Management, 6:00 pm

Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Mega Adalat (grievance redressal forum), 10:30 am

Nalacharitham Kathakali performance, 5:30 pm

Nalacharitham Kathakali performance, 5:30 pm Kalady Cherupazhanji Devi Seva Society: Ninth Bhagavata Saptaha Yajnam (week-long religious discourse), 7:00 pm

Kollam

Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Life and Insight' art exhibition at 11:00 am.

Kottayam

Police Club: National Girl Child Day. Inauguration of a discussion on 'Illegal Human Trafficking'. By G. Praveenkumar, District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Sub Judge–10:00 am.

Moolavattom 1532nd SNDP Branch Union: Consecration Anniversary Festival, Sree Narayana Convention. Guru Bhagavata recitation–7:30 am, Bhajan–11:00 am, Prasadamootu (feast)–1:00 pm, Thalappoli procession–6:00 pm.

Ernakulam

Marine Drive, Hotel Vivanta: Cochin Marine Seminar 'COMARSEM 2026', organized by the Institute of Marine Engineers (India) - 9:00 am.

CMFRI Conference Hall: International Seaweed Summit and Exhibition. Inauguration by Union Minister George Kurian - 9:30 am.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi Campus: 'Madhava to Modernity' International Study Camp - 9:30 am.

Rajendra Maidan: MES Youth Fest - 10:00 am.

Hotel Abad Plaza: Homestay Tourism Conclave, organized by Kerala HATS - 10:00 am.

Bolgatty Palace Event Centre: India Boat and Marine Show - 2:00 pm.

Mahakavi G. Auditorium: Lecture at the Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishath Library. "Nationalist Perspective in Vallathol's Poetry" by Dr. Nedumudi Harikumar - 3:00 pm.

Thammanam Vinoda Library: 'Dakshayani Velayudhan' - Book reading and discussion - 5:00 pm.

Pullepady IEI Bhavan: Technical lecture organized by the Institution of Engineers (India) on the topic 'Integrating Sustainability for Total Quality: The Path to Excellence'. Speaker: Balakrishnan Nair - 6:00 pm.

Technical lecture organized by the Institution of Engineers (India) on the topic 'Integrating Sustainability for Total Quality: The Path to Excellence'. Speaker: Balakrishnan Nair - 6:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: One-act play 'Ormayilennum Kalabhavan Navas' (Kalabhavan Navas, Always in Memory) and Folk Songs - 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Beach Freedom Square: Kerala Disability Festival 10:00 am, Inauguration 5:00 pm

All Government Contractors' Federation District Conference, inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 11:00 am.

Chief Minister's Mega Quiz district-level competition – School level 9:00 am, College level 1:15 pm.

'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement at 10:30 am.

Palliative Day observance and the first anniversary of the Samanvaya Project, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 2:30 pm.

Palliative Day observance and the first anniversary of the Samanvaya Project, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 2:30 pm. St. Joseph's Boys' Higher Secondary School Basketball Ground: Inauguration of the Fr. Joseph Kalleppally Memorial Basketball Tournament by District Sports Council President P. Nikhil at 3:00 pm.