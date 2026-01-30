The Kerala Government on Friday issued an order declaring coastal flooding as a State Specific Disaster, making its victims eligible for financial assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Even though floods were treated as disasters and received financial assistance under SDRF norms, tidal rise did not fall within this purview. The order explains that the recurrent and routine nature of tidal rises made it impractical to classify them as disasters, leaving those affected without financial relief.

The Disaster Management Commissioner, in the order, clarified that the mode of flooding does not affect the assistance provided, citing Section 2(d) of the Disaster Management Act. This brings victims of tidal rise and wave-related flooding under the SDRF norms, making them eligible for financial assistance.

The order sets the High Tide Line (HTL), the legally defined coastline determined using scientific methods, as the benchmark for classifying coastal high-tide flooding and sea incursion as State Specific Disasters.

It also points out the issue of rampant tidal flooding in coastal regions such as Vypin, Chellanam, Edakochi, and Perumbadappu, and the significant damage it inflicts on locals. Moreover, land-use patterns, construction, siltation, and reduced river depth have heightened the problem, leading to flooding unlike before. Additionally, unlike rain-induced flooding, tidal flooding can occur year-round, highlighting the urgency of the move to provide relief for those affected.