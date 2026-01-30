Kozhikode: V Srinivasan (64), husband of Rajya Sabha MP and president of the Indian Olympic Association Dr PT Usha, passed away on Friday. He collapsed at their residence in Thikkodi Perumalpuram at around 1 am. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but could not be saved. Usha was not at home at the time of the incident. She is on the way home after attending the parliamentary session.

Sreenivasan was the son of Narayanan and Sarojini of the Vengali tharavad in Kuttikkad, Ponnani. A retired Deputy SP with the Central Industrial Security Force, he married his distant relative PT Usha in 1991. They have a son, Dr Ujjwal Vignesh. Funeral timings have not been decided yet.