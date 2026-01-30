Thiruvananthapuram: A Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) here has sentenced a 56-year-old man to 43 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The court ruled that the convict would have to undergo an additional three months’ imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. It also directed that the fine amount, along with compensation from the Legal Services Authority, be paid to the survivor.

Fast Track Special Court Judge Anju Meera Birla found Rajan, a native of Venganoor, guilty under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and pronounced the sentence.

According to the prosecution, the incidents occurred on September 30 and October 15, 2021. The accused allegedly lured the 12-year-old into a bathroom by offering her chocolates when no one else was present and sexually assaulted her. The survivor did not disclose the first incident as the accused had threatened her. However, after the second incident, a witness saw the accused and the girl together and noticed her visible panic, which raised suspicion. The incident came to light after she was questioned.

Special Public Prosecutor Adv R S Vijay Mohan appeared for the prosecution. Vanchiyoor Police Inspector V V Dipin and Sub-Inspector Vineetha M R led the investigation. The prosecution examined 13 witnesses, produced 34 documents, and submitted five material objects as evidence before the court.