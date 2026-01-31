Kochi: A fundamental cultural shift is required to attract the younger generation to politics, says MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan while speaking at the ‘Nexus to Access’ session of the Summit of Future, organised by Jain University.

He emphasised that politics should never become a substitute for employment and that young people must enter public life without compromising their professional careers.

Kuzhalnadan noted that financial independence through one’s profession is essential for sustaining a long-term political career. “Public service should go hand in hand with ‘work to earn’,” he said, adding that his roles as a lawyer and a politician are equally important.

Citing the large-scale volunteerism witnessed during the Covid period, he said the younger generation has consistently stood on the side of social good. He also urged the youth to remain resilient and learn from challenges.

Referring to the Congress party’s prospects, Kuzhalnadan said its strength lies in its leadership, naming Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan, and K C Venugopal as leaders with proven capabilities and distinct leadership styles, each capable of guiding the party effectively.