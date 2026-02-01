Key events in Kerala today: Satyajit Ray Award presentation ceremony, Kathakali festival on Feb 1
Conference by Vayalar Ramavarma Samskarika Vedi in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralotsavam in Kottayam, Kerala Cultural Congress in Kochi, Kathakali Festival by Surya Sopanam Cultural Trust in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Konchiravila Kalladimukham: Foundation stone laying ceremony for the headquarters of Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Sangeetha Natya Kala Kendram by Minister V. Sivankutty - 5:30 PM
- AKG Memorial Hall: 11th Satyajit Ray Award presentation ceremony - 4:00 PM
- IMA Hall, near General Hospital: Chiri Club (Laughter Club) monthly program - 6:00 PM
- Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Conference by Vayalar Ramavarma Samskarika Vedi; Chief Guest: K. Muraleedharan - 6:00 PM
- Thaikkad J. Chitharanjan Memorial Hall: Kalathara Foundation Kerala anniversary celebration and award ceremony - 4:00 PM
Kottayam
- MT Seminary School Auditorium: Keralotsavam
- Ponkunnam Varkey Hall, Kottayam: SPCS Book Festival
- Holy Family Church, Kanjikuzhy: Joint Feast. Rosary – 5:00 PM, Feast Mass led by Dr. Sebastian Thekkethecheril, Bishop of Vijayapuram Diocese, followed by Procession and Eucharistic Blessing – 5:30 PM.
Kochi
- St Albert's College: Kerala Cultural Congress - Inauguration. Chief Guest: Pinarayi Vijayan - 10:00 AM.
- HNS HA, Kaloor: Kochi Healthier Summit - 9:30 AM.
- Ernakulam Children's Park: State-level Clint Memorial Drawing Competition by the State Child Welfare Committee; Guest: Harisree Ashokan - 10:00 AM.
- Rajagiri School, Kalamassery: State Special School Arts Festival 'Chilampoli - 2026' - 10:00 AM.
- Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC), Palarivattom: Kensifish Fishery Awards distribution by Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil - 11:00 AM.
- Kerala Fine Arts Hall, Ernakulam: Musical evening 'Sing for a Cause' organized by Rotary Music Fraternity, F A Hort Kochi, and Fine Arts Society to support children with autism - 5:30 PM.
Kozhikode
- Kozhikode Open Stage premises: Kerala Triathlon Association All India Open Triathlon Championship - 6:30 AM.
- Thondayad Chinmayanjali Auditorium: Chithranjali All Kerala Nursery Arts Festival - 9:00 AM, Closing ceremony - 6:30 PM.
- Malabar Hospital, Eranhipalam: Free mega medical camp by Oommen Chandy Charitable Trust and Karunya Palliative Care. Inauguration: DCC President K. Praveen Kumar - 9:30 AM.
- East Hill Krishna Menon Museum: 'Snehasangamam 2026' (Get-together) by Nadakkavu Sparsham Palliative Care Society. Inauguration: P.K. Prabhavathi - 9:30 AM.
- Saroj Bhavan: Study course on 'Hindutva: History and Ideology' by Keluvettan Study and Research Centre. Speaker: Dr K S Madhavan - 9:30 AM.
- Beach Freedom Square: Kerala Disability Festival - 10:00 AM.
- Beach Aspin Courtyards: Exhibition and sales fair of products by PM Viswakarma artisans - 10:00 AM.
- Cherooty Nagar Lions Club Auditorium: All Kerala Indus Motors Employees Union (AITUC) state conference. Delegate session inauguration by AITUC National Working President Binoy Viswam - 10:15 AM.
- West Hill Govt. Polytechnic College: District Buds Arts Festival – 'Mazhavillu' - 10:00 AM.
- Aathma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Aathma Art Gallery and Aathma Global Art Movement - 10:30 AM.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadija Sayan - 11:00 AM.
- Thali Padmasree Kalyanamandapam: Kathakali Festival by Surya Sopanam Cultural Trust - 5:00 PM.
- Alakapuri: Janashree Sustainable Development Mission state committee meeting and 'Vision 2026' project discussion. Guest: M.M. Hassan - 3:00 PM.
- Nadakkavu GUP School Ground: Food Festival and Mehfil by Nadakkavu East West Residents' Association - 3:00 PM.
- Pooladikkunnu Ground: Puzhayoram Residents' Association anniversary. Inauguration: Deputy Mayor S. Jayasree - 5:00 PM.
- Malaparamba Shanthivanam Ground: Nanma Residents' Association anniversary. Inauguration: Mayor O. Sadasivan - 5:00 PM.
- Kuttichira Open Stage: Calicut Kalamandir Mehfil - 6:30 PM.
- Sarovaram Park & Kozhikode Beach: STU State Conference. Procession from Sarovaram Park - 3:00 PM. Public meeting at Kozhikode Beach, Inauguration by Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal - 6:00 PM.