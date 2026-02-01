Perumbetty: Even three years after its completion, classes have yet to begin in a school building constructed at a cost of ₹3.50 crore here in Pathanamthitta. The 18,500 sq ft facility, part of the Ezhumattoor Government Higher Secondary School, remains unused, much to the frustration of parents and students.

The rear wall of the building, inaugurated in 2023, is now overgrown with wild shrubs. The facility could not be made operational because buildings exceeding 10,000 sq ft require a No Objection Certificate from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services department.

However, no agreement to this effect was entered into with the construction company at the time of construction. As a result, classes could not commence in the facility, owned by the district panchayat.

In the meantime, students continue to attend classes in structures which are plagued by severe infrastructure shortcomings. While authorities had earlier promised to obtain the Fire NOC, locals complain that the formalities are moving slowly.

The building comprises two blocks, one two-storeyed and the other three-storeyed. It includes a 3,000 sq ft auditorium, five smart classrooms, two laboratories each, staff rooms, and toilets, including for the disabled, on the ground floor. Students remain hopeful of attending classes in the new building at least by the next academic year.

“Last year, ₹15 lakh was allocated to address technical shortcomings and secure the Fire NOC. However, the cost was later found to exceed the estimate. A new project has now been initiated with an additional allocation of ₹5 lakh. Steps will be taken without further delay, and classes will begin shortly,” said G Satheesh Babu, Chairperson of the Public Works Standing Committee, District Panchayat.