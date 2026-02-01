Thenhipalam: A bus and a car were seized by the Thenhipalam Police after they were found halted dangerously at the National Highway entry point near Mele Chelari, creating a traffic hazard. A First Information Report has been submitted before the Parappanangady First Class Magistrate, and the vehicles will be released to their owners as per court orders.

Police said cases have been registered against both drivers. The bus driver was booked for stopping on the service road while attempting an illegal exit at the entry point towards Kozhikode. A similar case was registered against the car driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police action followed an accident in which another car collided with one of the halted vehicles. CCTV footage later confirmed that both the bus and the car were waiting on the service road for an illegal exit, disrupting traffic on the six-lane highway. The seized private bus was operating a service between Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Thenhipalam Inspector Abdul Jaleel Karuthedath warned that strict action would be taken against motorists attempting to enter through exit points or exit through entry points on the national highway. Vehicles found violating these rules will be seized and produced before the court, with further action, including cancellation of permits, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With surveillance cameras now fully functional along the National Highway, police said parking would not be permitted under any circumstances on the six-lane road. Motorists violating one-way traffic rules and causing accidents will face cases carrying maximum punishment, police added.