Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Additional District Sessions Court on Monday found Rajesh Kumar, the accused in the Ambili murder case, guilty. Sessions Judge S Bharathi pronounced him guilty of murder and theft. The quantum of punishment will be declared today.

Ambili (43), a collection agent with the Thirunellur Service Cooperative Bank at Pallippuram, was stabbed to death by her husband, Rajesh Kumar, on May 18, 2024. The incident took place around 6 pm near the Pallippuram village office on the Pallippuram–Cherthala road.

According to the prosecution, the accused attacked Ambili in public and fled the scene after snatching the collection bag she was carrying. Rajesh Kumar, an employee of the Water Transport Department, was arrested the same day by a police team led by Cherthala Inspector Praiju and was later remanded in judicial custody.

During the trial, the police presented extensive evidence, including testimonies from 46 witnesses, nearly 50 documentary exhibits and 16 material objects. All bail pleas filed by the accused before the trial court, the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court were dismissed.

The case was tried at the Alappuzha Additional District Sessions Court, presided over by Judge S Bharathi. The prosecution relied on eyewitness testimony, scientific evidence and medical findings to substantiate the charges.

The autopsy revealed 19 deep stab wounds on Ambili's body. Injuries to the chest, neck and other vital parts were found to be sufficient to cause death.

Ambili's father died within a year of her murder. She is survived by her mother, a brother and two children- her elder daughter Rajalakshmi, a first-year degree student, and her son, a plus one student.