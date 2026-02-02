Kasaragod: A four-month-old baby boy was found dead on Sunday night in Pallikkara panchayat in Kasaragod, with choking on breast milk suspected as the cause of death.

The deceased has been identified as Leedan Farmi, son of Ahmed Riyas and Khadeejath Jibiriya, residents of Haddad Nagar near Bekal.

According to the Bekal police, the mother breastfed the infant around 7.30 pm and laid him down. When she checked on him around 11.10 pm, he was found unresponsive. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child's grandfather, Mohammed Haneefa, the Bekal police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Bekal police sub-inspector Vinod Kumar K is investigating the case. The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy at Kasaragod General Hospital. The couple has three other children.