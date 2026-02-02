Muzhappilangad: Accidents, protests and promises have followed one another at the Muzhappilangad Madam stop, but the footbridge meant to ensure pedestrian safety across the six-lane National Highway here remains unfinished.

Although the foundation for the structure was laid following sustained public protests, the work has since come to a standstill. Accidents continue to occur with alarming frequency, yet the authorities remain unresponsive. The most recent tragedy involved a young fisherman who was killed after being hit by a lorry while attempting to cross the highway.

The National Highway cuts through Muzhappilangad, effectively separating the western coastal belt from the eastern side. Children from fishing families in the Madam area attend schools located on the eastern side, while the health centre depended upon by coastal residents is also situated there. It was under these circumstances that local residents launched protests, demanding at least a small underpass to allow safe movement across the highway.

Ignoring both the demands and the agitation led by the people’s committee, the authorities remained firm in their decision not to permit an underpass. As the protests intensified, even disrupting National Highway works, and crossed the 100-day mark, the National Highways Authority of India eventually agreed to construct a footbridge at the site. While the foundation was completed several months ago, construction has since come to a halt.

Residents allege that neither elected representatives nor political organisations have taken any serious steps to press the authorities to expedite the work.