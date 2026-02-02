Kasaragod: The release of convicts in the Periya double murder case on leave in quick succession towards the end of the LDF government's term has drawn media attention and been branded as political indulgence. Prison authorities, however, maintain that the leave granted to the convicts is strictly in accordance with prison rules and statutory provisions, and not a discretionary favour.

CPM worker Ranjith T, alias Appu, the 10th accused in the Periya double murder case, is currently out on a 15-day ordinary leave. He had taken a similar leave about two and a half months ago. The main convict, A Peethambaran, a former CPM local committee member, and another convict, Gijin, are also on leave at present. All three are among the 10 persons sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Youth Congress workers Sarathlal P K and Kripesh at Kalliot in Periya on February 17, 2019.

According to Kannur Central Prison and Correctional Home Superintendent K Venu, ordinary leave is a statutory entitlement available to most prisoners, including those serving life sentences for murder. Only prisoners convicted of child sexual abuse offences and those booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are ineligible for such leave.

A prisoner can avail up to 60 days of ordinary leave in a year after clearance from the Director General of Prisons, he said. The leave may be taken in two spells of 30 days each or in shorter spells of 15 days roughly every two-and-a-half months—a format many prisoners prefer to stay connected with their families and society. "The objective is reform and rehabilitation, not punishment alone," he said.

The officer pointed out that media reports often highlight the leave granted to convicts in the Periya double murder case and the T P Chandrasekharan murder case as though only they are allowed to go home. "Leaves are also frequently misreported as 'parole', which is sanctioned separately by the government," he said.

At present, around 150 prisoners lodged at Kannur Central Prison are eligible for ordinary leave, he added.

Prisoners become eligible for ordinary leave after completing two years in custody or one-third of their sentence, whichever is less, provided their conduct in prison is satisfactory. Only "well-behaved" prisoners are granted leave, officials said.

Ranjith's current release, prison authorities stressed, is part of this routine cycle and not an exceptional concession.

The superintendent also explained the distinction between leave and remission. While leave is a right, remission is an incentive. Prisoners can earn four days of remission every month -- two days for good behaviour and two for work performed in prison. NDPS convicts are not eligible for remission, though child sex offenders are.

In the case of the T P Chandrasekharan murder convicts, remission is barred for the first 20 years of their sentence, the officer said. However, they are still eligible for ordinary leave and emergency leave, granted in cases such as death or marriage in the family.

In addition, the Director General of Prisons may grant up to 60 days of remission for special services, such as assisting authorities or preventing jail breaks. In all cases, the total of leave, remission and concession cannot exceed one-third of the total sentence.

Political criticism over the Periya convicts being released on leave has softened in recent months. Opposition leaders note that the accused remained undertrials for nearly six years without any parole or leave until they were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2025.

At the same time, unusually strict conditions have been imposed on their release. The convicts are barred from entering their native village and from entering the Bekal police station limits during the leave period. "Such restrictions are rare and are specific to the Periya case," said an Opposition leader, who declined to be named citing possible backlash from party workers.

"Even in the T P Chandrasekharan case, there is no restriction on convicts returning home. So we do not grudge these leaves. It is, after all, a matter of human rights," the leader said. According to sources, the CPM has arranged rented accommodation for the Periya convicts and their families outside Bekal police station limits, in areas such as Kumbla, Ambalathara and Kanhangad, during the leave period