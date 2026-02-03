Kozhikode: The Vadakara police on Tuesday arrested a local temple priest on charges of sexually abusing two minor boys. The accused, identified as Sambath (30), a native of Karunagappally, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the mother of the boys, aged six and twelve. The complaint was lodged on January 16.

Police said Sambath was arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. At the time of the alleged incidents, he was serving as a priest at various temples in the Vadakara area and was residing with the complainant and her children.

According to the police, the complainant, a native of Alappuzha, had been living with the accused for over three years. The family moved to Vadakara about two years ago. The abuse is suspected to have occurred over the past one-and-a-half years, allegedly when the woman was away from home. The matter came to light recently after the mother learned about the abuse and approached the police, officials said.