Malappuram: A rare and spiritual spectacle unfolded on the banks of the Nila river at Thirunavaya on Tuesday as around 300 Naga Sadhus from Varanasi, Kashi and the Himalayan regions participated in the Amrutha Snanam, the holy dip marking the culmination of the Mahamagham—Kerala's Kumbh Mela. Clad in saffron, chanting mantras and moving in disciplined processions, the monks transformed the riverfront into a living tableau of ascetic tradition, drawing thousands of devotees who gathered from early morning hours.

The Amrutha Snanam, involving monks from different parts of the country along with large numbers of pilgrims, was held at around 8 am at the Nila Aarti Ghat amid the rhythmic sound of drums and Vedic chants. The atmosphere was charged with devotion as devotees watched in reverent silence, many describing the moment as unprecedented in Kerala's recent religious history. The monks representing Juna Akhada had arrived in the state on Monday in a special train arranged by the Railways, underlining the scale and national character of the event.

Following the sacred dip, Yati Puja was performed on the expansive sandbanks at the centre of the river, where acharyas who have renounced worldly life were honoured through traditional offerings. Around 200 monks attended Sanyasa Sabha held as part of the fest. The concluding-day rituals continued with Bhandara, a ceremonial offering of food to monks and devotees, symbolising service and spiritual humility.

Glimpses from Mahamagha Mahotsavam, Kerala's Kumbha Mela in Thirunavaya. Photo: Special Arrangement

Explaining its deeper meaning, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharati said the highlight of the Bhandara was the Pangat, where people from all walks of life sat together in a single row on the ground to share a meal. "This tradition dissolves social hierarchies and reflects the core human values and equality upheld by Sanatana Dharma," he said.

The Mahamagha Mahotsavam concluded with the Nila Aarathi on Tuesday evening, bringing down the curtain on a historic spiritual congregation that organisers and devotees alike believe has rekindled Thirunavaya's centuries-old legacy as a sacred confluence of faith.