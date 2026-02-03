Class 12 student drowns in Pampa River
A Class 12 student named Niranjan, from Melevettipuram, tragically drowned in the Pamba River at Kozhancherry on Tuesday evening while swimming with a group of five other students. Following an alert, the Pathanamthitta Fire and Rescue Services deployed a scuba team for a search operation, but despite their efforts, Niranjan was pronounced dead upon being recovered from the water, and his body is scheduled for a post-mortem examination before being released to his family.
A Class 12 student named Niranjan, from Melevettipuram, tragically drowned in the Pamba River at Kozhancherry on Tuesday evening while swimming with a group of five other students. Following an alert, the Pathanamthitta Fire and Rescue Services deployed a scuba team for a search operation, but despite their efforts, Niranjan was pronounced dead upon being recovered from the water, and his body is scheduled for a post-mortem examination before being released to his family.
A Class 12 student named Niranjan, from Melevettipuram, tragically drowned in the Pamba River at Kozhancherry on Tuesday evening while swimming with a group of five other students. Following an alert, the Pathanamthitta Fire and Rescue Services deployed a scuba team for a search operation, but despite their efforts, Niranjan was pronounced dead upon being recovered from the water, and his body is scheduled for a post-mortem examination before being released to his family.
Pathanamthitta: A Class 12 student drowned in the Pamba River at Kozhancherry on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Niranjan, a native of Melevettipuram. Officials said Niranjan was part of a group of six students who had gone to the river for swimming.
According to Pathanamthitta Fire and Rescue personnel, a scuba team was deployed for a search after an alert was received. "We immediately reached the spot and started searching for the boy. Despite best efforts, he was already dead when we pulled him out of the water," they said.
His body will be shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.