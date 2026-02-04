Kozhikode Town police arrested a 50-year-old man for sexually abusing a class VIII student of a city school on Wednesday.

The arrested was Basheer, 50, a native of Kakkad in Malappuram district.

According to the police, the accused became acquainted with the 13-year-old boy when the boy visited Kozhikode beach a week ago and later lured him to an apartment by promising to show him an old motorcycle.

The accused sexually abused the boy in the apartment. "The child later disclosed the incident to his tuition teacher, who informed the boy's parents,” police officials said.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the child's parent. According to the police, the accused was taken into custody from the beach on Wednesday afternoon.