Key events in Kerala today: World Cancer Day, Blood donation camp on Feb 4
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including book launches, exhibitions, and seminars.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Niyamasabha Museum Compound: Inauguration of the EMS Smriti Museum by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 4 pm.
- Pangode Military Station, Cariappa Hall: Felicitation ceremony by Minister Dr R Bindu for the NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, at 4 pm.
- Joint Council Hall: P T B Commemoration and Seminar by the Administrative Reforms Forum at 4 pm.
- Manacaud National College: Second graduation ceremony, 'Loria O'National', at 10.30 am.
- Press Club: Launch of Fashion Man Magazine at 10.30 am.
- Press Club: Release of the book 'Emergence and Growth of Indian Labour Movements' by Jyothish Kumar Malayalappuzha. The book will be released by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Adoor Prakash at 11.30 am.
- Kizhakkekkotta Abhedananda Ashram: Prof G Balakrishnan Nair commemoration at 6.30 pm.
- Kanakakkunnu, Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Weekly discussion by The Institution of Engineers (India), Kerala State Centre.
Kottayam
- Sahithyapravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9.30 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Sculpture exhibition 'Echoes of Silence' – 10 am.
- PWD Rest House Hall: Inauguration of the CSDS State Camp. President K K Suresh – 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Le Meridien International Convention Centre: Malayala Manorama's 27th Budget Lecture. By former Union Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg – 6 pm.
- Subhash Park Aramam Hall: Inauguration of the blood donation camp jointly organised by Kochi Corporation and Orange Runners Club, by Mayor V K Minimol – 7.30 am.
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: Inauguration of the design festival 'Render 2026' by Sreekumar Menon – 10 am.
- Ernakulam Govt Girls UP School: Library inauguration and distribution of ICT equipment – 10.30 am.
- Kalamassery CUSAT Auditorium: Inauguration of the Smart Traffic Pedestrian Signal System implemented by Lions International District 318 C. By Ministers P Rajeev, K B Ganesh Kumar, and Roshy Augustine – 2 pm.
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on 'Morality in the Present Times'. Inauguration by Justice P S Gopinathan – 4 pm.
- Elamkulam Hotel Radisson Blu: Chamber Day celebration of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Inauguration by Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan – 5.30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: CPR awareness program organised by amPAT. Inauguration by Justice Devan Ramachandran – 6 pm.
Kozhikode
- Francis Road Grand Auditorium: Technical training class organised by the State Hajj Committee for people from the South and North constituencies at 8.30 am.
- Thali Padmashree Kalyana Mandapam: Inauguration of the Thyagaraja Aradhana festival, organised by the Thyagaraja Aradhana Trust, by musician Srimushnam V Rajarao at 9.45 am.
- Feroke Royal Alliance: All India LIC Agents' Federation, Kozhikode Division conference at 10 am.
- Gujarati Street, Athma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Athma Art Gallery and Athma Global Art Movement at 10.30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadija Sayan at 11 am.
- Palath ALP School: Annual Day Celebration – Inauguration of the Anganwadi Arts Festival (Kalotsavam) by lyricist Ramesh Kavil at 11 am.
- Civil Station Premises: As part of World Cancer Day, an awareness rally organised by the District Panchayat's Cancer Care Society will be inaugurated by District Panchayat President Milly Mohan at 11 am.
- Town Hall: On the 10th anniversary of the free music classes for senior citizens by Puthiyara Kalasala Sangeetha Nilayam, a program named 'Sangeethasagaram' by the senior music students will be inaugurated by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri at 3 pm.
