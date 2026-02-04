Thrissur: A 35-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Peechi in Thrissur district. The deceased has been identified as Shijo, a native of Mayiladumpara.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in a forest area near a muddy pit. Shijo had entered the forest around 5 pm to collect fodder for his goat. When he failed to return even after nightfall, his relatives alerted the Forest Department.

A search operation was launched by forest officials along with relatives and local residents. Shijo was later found dead inside the forest. He had sustained severe injuries in the elephant attack and is believed to have died on the spot.

The body was brought out of the forest jointly by officials of the Peechi police and the Forest Department and shifted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital mortuary. The body will be handed over to relatives on Wednesday after post-mortem procedures.