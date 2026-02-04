Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress could not make any headway in seat-sharing in Kozhikode district ahead of the assembly polls. Uncertainty persists over key constituencies, including Thiruvambady.

Meanwhile, talks between the Congress and IUML leadership on seat-sharing arrangements across assembly constituencies in the state are expected to be completed by Thursday. The Congress leadership is keen to finalise the United Democratic Front (UDF) seat-sharing formula before the commencement of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan’s statewide Yatra to be launched soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KPCC leadership held detailed discussions with district-level Congress leaders on possible seat allocations in Kozhikode district on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is learnt that the Congress will contest five seats—Kozhikode North, Elathur, Nadapuram, Koyilandy, and Balussery.

Negotiations are still underway regarding the Thiruvambady seat. There have been reports that the Congress is considering taking over Thiruvambady from the Muslim League and fielding Malappuram DCC president V S Joy as its candidate. However, the IUML is reportedly weighing the option of fielding an independent candidate with UDF backing in the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the Congress said the negotiations are centred on identifying a seat to be allotted to the Muslim League in exchange for Thiruvambady, and a final decision is expected within the next two days.

Candidates for most of the Congress-contested seats have more or less been finalised, and no surprise names are expected. The party is likely to announce its candidates later this month. In Balussery, KPCC district president V T Suraj and former MP Ramya Haridas are among the names under consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, there is a broad consensus within the UDF that the Congress need not stake claim to the Kunnamangalam seat, which is currently held by the Muslim League. The IUML will contest Kozhikode South, Kuttiady, Perambra, Koduvally, and Kunnamangalam assembly seats. It has also been agreed that the Vadakara seat will be allotted to the RMP (I). In Beypore, P V Anvar will be the UDF candidate.