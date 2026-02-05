Kozhikode: Beypore, once a thriving global maritime hub that connected the Malabar Coast with West Asia and Europe, is set to be declared an international tourism destination, marking a major milestone for tourism development of northern Kerala.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will formally announce the status at the Global Responsible Tourism Meet, scheduled to be held in Kozhikode on February 7 and 8.

Calling the move a significant step forward, the minister said the declaration would firmly position Kerala as a sustainable and inclusive tourism hub while enhancing its appeal as an experiential destination. “The declaration of Beypore as an International Tourism Destination marks a major advancement in Kerala's responsible tourism journey,” Riyas said on Thursday.

He added that the decision would provide fresh momentum to the tourism sector in the Malabar region, where the government has, over the past four years, launched several initiatives to tap the area's vast yet underutilised tourism potential.

Now developed as an integrated responsible tourism (RT) destination, Beypore has witnessed a sharp increase in visitor footfall in recent years. Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Chaliyar River, the historic port town is renowned for its scenic beauty and rich ecological and cultural heritage. The integrated tourism project spans Beypore beach and port, the Kadalundi estuary, a bird sanctuary, and a series of heritage sites and structures that reflect the region’s vibrant maritime history.

The state government allocated ₹50 lakh for the first phase of the Beypore Tourism Project during 2024–25, which was completed within the stipulated timeframe. For 2025–26, an additional ₹1 crore has been sanctioned for further development. The presence of a large number of active RT units in the area has strengthened the local economy, generated employment, and empowered women, particularly over the past four years.

As part of efforts to strengthen the responsible tourism movement, local stakeholders were provided training in guest relations, curated tour packages were developed, and digital information kits—including multilingual e-brochures—were launched to showcase the region’s unique attractions and experiences. Beypore also became home to the first Responsible Tourism Club.

According to RT Mission Society CEO K Rupeshkumar, the Beypore model has received international recognition. Global experts, including Dr Harold Goodwin, have visited the destination and endorsed the project after witnessing the carefully structured development driven by active local participation.

The Beypore Tourism Project has won several national and international accolades, including the ICRT Gold Award for employment generation and upskilling of the local community. The Kadalundi Panchayat, which forms part of the project area, has also received the India Tourism Award for economic and social empowerment of the local community.