Kottarakkara: In a bizarre incident, a headmistress was prevented from entering her school allegedly for wearing a churidar, triggering protests and police intervention in Kottarakkara. The General Education Department has launched an inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred at Easwaravilasam Higher Secondary School (EVHSS), Neduvathoor on Tuesday morning, when headmistress Sindhu S Nair was stopped at the school gate by security staff on the instructions of the management. The gate was reportedly locked, denying her entry into the campus.

According to Sindhu, she arrived at the school around 9 am in an autorickshaw carrying eggs meant for the students’ midday meal. A security staff member allegedly told her that she could not be allowed inside as she was wearing a churidar. Despite having the school keys with her, she was prevented from entering and the gate was locked. Sindhu then staged a sit-in protest outside the gate and informed the police and the district education officer. After nearly 45 minutes, police reached the spot and facilitated her entry into the school premises.

Education department officials later clarified that there is no ban on teachers wearing churidar in schools. The Deputy Director of Education said a government circular issued in 2008 permits teachers to wear churidar.

Alleging harassment, Sindhu said the school manager had warned her a day earlier against wearing a churidar and claimed that staff members had been compelled to wear saris for years due to fear of the management. She said she would pursue legal action over the incident.

Responding to the allegations, school manager K Sureshkumar said the incident was the result of “over-enthusiasm” by the security staff. He denied issuing any instruction to prevent entry and said the management had only asked staff to point out employees wearing churidar, not to stop them from entering the campus. Further action will be taken after the completion of the inquiry ordered by the education department.