Key events in Kerala today: International Folklore Festival, Photo exhibition on Feb 5
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including a Carnatic music concert, a voluntary blood donation camp, and art exhibitions.
Thiruvananthapuram
- PMG, Kerala NGO Union State Committee Office: Inauguration of the renovated State Centre by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5 pm.
- Thycaud, Police Parade Ground: Inauguration of the International Folklore Festival by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5.30 pm.
- Secretariat, Durbar Hall: Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Award presentation by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 6 pm.
- Thycaud, Bharat Bhavan: Release of the Malayalam translation of the book 'The Many Lives of Saida X' by Minister P Rajeev at 2 pm.
- Kizhakkekotta, Abhedananda Ashram: Commemoration of Prof G Balakrishnan Nair at 6.30 pm.
- Enchakkal, Nexgo Space: A conversation with photographer Biju Karakkonam at 7 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Sahithyapravarthaka Sahakaranasangham, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9.30 am.
- Thaalam Auditorium, Children's Library: Artist Kesavan commemoration meeting – 5 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Maharaja's College: ‘Sesquicentennial Saga’, an exhibition organised by the various departments of the college. Inauguration by Collector G Priyanka – 10 am
- Karikkamuri Sports Management Research Institute (SMRI): Release of the revised edition of the book ‘Oru Football Bhranthante Diary’ (Diary of a Football Madman) – 5 pm
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: Design Festival ‘Render 2026’ – 10 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: ‘Cinemakal’, a short film festival by the Metro Film Society – 6 pm
Kozhikode
- Thali Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam: Thyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam, organised by the Thyagaraja Aradhana Trust – Carnatic music concert at 9.30 am.
- Westhill Govt. Polytechnic College: Inauguration of the voluntary blood donation camp, jointly organised by the 30 Kerala Battalion NCC and the Calicut Blood Donors Forum, by Deputy Collector Gopika Udayan at 10 am.
- Gujarati Street, Athma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Athma Art Gallery and Athma Global Art Movement at 10.30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadija Sayan at 11 am.
- Hotel Malabar Palace: Inauguration of Baby Memorial Hospital's new Cancer Institute by actress Jewel Mary at 11 am.
- Malabar Christian College Cross Road: Bhoomi Pooja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the new headquarters of the Kozhikode branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), inaugurated by ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda at 3 pm.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Seminar on the topic 'No More Communist Rule in Kerala,' organised by the National Janatadal State Committee. Inauguration by K Sudhakaran MP at 3 pm.
