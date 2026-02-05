ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including a Carnatic music concert, a voluntary blood donation camp, and art exhibitions.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including a Carnatic music concert, a voluntary blood donation camp, and art exhibitions.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including a Carnatic music concert, a voluntary blood donation camp, and art exhibitions.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • PMG, Kerala NGO Union State Committee Office: Inauguration of the renovated State Centre by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5 pm.
  • Thycaud, Police Parade Ground: Inauguration of the International Folklore Festival by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5.30 pm.
  • Secretariat, Durbar Hall: Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Award presentation by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 6 pm.
  • Thycaud, Bharat Bhavan: Release of the Malayalam translation of the book 'The Many Lives of Saida X' by Minister P Rajeev at 2 pm.
  • Kizhakkekotta, Abhedananda Ashram: Commemoration of Prof G Balakrishnan Nair at 6.30 pm.
  • Enchakkal, Nexgo Space: A conversation with photographer Biju Karakkonam at 7 pm.

Kottayam

  • Kottayam Sahithyapravarthaka Sahakaranasangham, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9.30 am.
  • Thaalam Auditorium, Children's Library: Artist Kesavan commemoration meeting – 5 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam

  • Ernakulam Maharaja's College: ‘Sesquicentennial Saga’, an exhibition organised by the various departments of the college. Inauguration by Collector G Priyanka – 10 am
  • Karikkamuri Sports Management Research Institute (SMRI): Release of the revised edition of the book ‘Oru Football Bhranthante Diary’ (Diary of a Football Madman) – 5 pm
  • Thevara Sacred Heart College: Design Festival ‘Render 2026’ – 10 am
  • Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: ‘Cinemakal’, a short film festival by the Metro Film Society – 6 pm

Kozhikode

  • Thali Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam: Thyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam, organised by the Thyagaraja Aradhana Trust – Carnatic music concert at 9.30 am.
  • Westhill Govt. Polytechnic College: Inauguration of the voluntary blood donation camp, jointly organised by the 30 Kerala Battalion NCC and the Calicut Blood Donors Forum, by Deputy Collector Gopika Udayan at 10 am.
  • Gujarati Street, Athma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Athma Art Gallery and Athma Global Art Movement at 10.30 am.
  • Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadija Sayan at 11 am.
  • Hotel Malabar Palace: Inauguration of Baby Memorial Hospital's new Cancer Institute by actress Jewel Mary at 11 am.
  • Malabar Christian College Cross Road: Bhoomi Pooja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the new headquarters of the Kozhikode branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), inaugurated by ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda at 3 pm.
  • K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Seminar on the topic 'No More Communist Rule in Kerala,' organised by the National Janatadal State Committee. Inauguration by K Sudhakaran MP at 3 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

TAGS

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium
Add as a preferred source on Google