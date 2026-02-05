Kozhikode: A cat was found tied and hanging from a tree in Olavanna on Wednesday, prompting police to register a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred at the residence of Shobish Kumar in Olavanna. Police have deployed security at the spot, while the veterinary department is scheduled to conduct a post-mortem examination on Thursday morning.

According to residents, the cat lived in the neighbourhood and was regularly fed by several households. “It was a pet-like cat that grew up here and was healthy, as two or three families fed it daily,” Kumar told Onmanorama.

The incident came to light when locals noticed the cat hanging from the tree on Wednesday. The animal was found at a height of around three metres, leading residents to suspect that a ladder was used.

“This is an extremely violent and cruel act against an animal,” Kumar said. He added that police maintained night-long security amid concerns that those responsible might attempt to remove its remains from the site. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.