The family of former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan on Thursday said that whether to accept the Padma Vibhushan awarded to him posthumously would depend on his ideological convictions and the CPM's political stance.

In a Facebook post, Achuthanandan's son V A Arun Kumar said the family had received official communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the decision to confer one of India's highest civilian honours on the veteran Communist leader. He described the award as recognition of Achuthanandan's long public life, marked by mass struggles and uncompromising political positions.

However, Arun Kumar did not indicate whether the family would accept or decline the honour. He instead said the decision would be guided by "Achuthanandan's own ideological convictions and the political stance of the movement he represented."

The CPM has historically opposed the acceptance of Padma awards, and several senior party leaders have declined such honours in the past. Kerala's first Chief Minister, EMS Namboodiripad, declined the Padma Vibhushan in 1992, a decision endorsed by the party. Arun Kumar said Achuthanandan had always firmly upheld party decisions and ideological values.

He added that Achuthanandan's greatest recognition lay in the love and respect he continues to command among the people of Kerala. "We believe that the place VS holds in the hearts of the people is greater than any award," he said.

Earlier, the CPM welcomed the award and said it would stand by Achuthanandan's family's decision on whether to accept it.

A towering figure in Kerala politics for decades, Achuthanandan was known for his strong ideological positions, anti-corruption stance and close association with popular movements. He passed away on July 21, 2025.