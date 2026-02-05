Wayanad: An irate mob on Thursday briefly confined the plantation management staff at the Thovarimala division of Harrisons Malayalam Plantations Limited (HML), protesting what they described as an increasing wildlife threat in the area following repeated sightings of big cats along the Thovarimala Road.

The residents of Thovarimala, a forest-fringed region, have reported frequent sightings of wild animals, including tigers and leopards, and repeated attacks on domestic animals. Locals alleged that despite several rounds of discussions with the plantation management, no effective steps were taken to clear thick undergrowth along the road, which they say restricts visibility and makes it difficult to detect the animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday morning, a group of youths approached the plantation management, demanding the immediate removal of undergrowth on both sides of the road. Tensions escalated when officials reportedly refused the demand, triggering protests by the gathered crowd.

Nenmeni village panchayat member Ravi Padiparambath said the youths had no intention of creating trouble but were driven by fear following daily reports of tiger and leopard sightings. "People are afraid to send their children for early morning madrassa classes, sell milk at collection booths, or allow them to attend tuition classes in town," he told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest was called off by noon after plantation officials agreed to hold discussions with a people's committee to address the concerns. The proposed committee will include local representatives, officials from the Ambalavayal police station, and Forest Department personnel. The panel is expected to be constituted on Friday, with talks to be held at the earliest.

Nenmeni panchayat president Gangadharan Athaar said the issue would be resolved soon, noting that the local body has provisions to clear undergrowth along both sides of the road. "We have been intervening wherever issues arise, and we hope the plantation management will cooperate to restore peace in the area," he said.