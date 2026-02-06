“Have you crossed 80?”

“102 not out. Former chief minister V S Achuthanandan and I are just 78 days apart in age."

Whenever people ask him about his age, K Sukumaran is never surprised. It is the listeners who are left amazed. At 102, Sukumaran of Gayathri House, Eranjoli, Thalassery, continues to surprise everyone with his energy and zest for life. A former teacher, he remains active in sports, music and mathematics. When he finished first in the 600-metre walk at a masters meet, fellow participants were exhausted, but Sukumaran was confident he could walk even further.

Driving at 98

“Age, please make way,” has always been his mantra. That confidence kept him behind the wheel until the age of 98, driving through Thalassery town. He eventually gave up driving at the insistence of his children, who are worried about his safety.

Free from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, ask Sukumaran about leading a healthy life, and he says: “Age will make way for your life if you are disciplined and maintain order in everything.”

Health through sports

Born on January 6, 1924, Sukumaran was hooked by athletics during his intermediate studies at Thalassery Brunnan College. He went on to win gold medals in the 200m and 400m races for three consecutive years at the Cochin Olympics while pursuing his B Sc in Mathematics at Maharaja’s College. After training in Chennai, he joined Thalassery BEM School as a teacher. Sixteen years later, he moved to South Africa to continue teaching. He actively participated in sports events there as well. He retired at 77 and returned home.

Back in Kerala, he re-entered the sporting arena through masters meets, excelling in walking and racing events. Most recently, at a master's meet in Neeleshwaram, Kasargod, he won gold in the 600-metre walk.

A love for travel

Sukumaran also loves to travel. He has a large family, which comprises nine children, 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His third daughter, Renuka, is no more, while all others live abroad. Until a few years ago, he regularly visited them. He has so far visited America, England, South Africa, Canada, and Singapore. He lives with his wife, Kausalya, supported by two aides. His children take turns visiting their parents monthly.

Keeping the brain engaged

Mathematics remains another passion. A lifelong maths teacher, Sukumaran delights visitors with puzzles. Predicting the exact day of birth from their date of birth is his favourite trick. He proudly says he is fortunate to still use social media at his age.

“I have lived with six generations and enjoyed their lifestyles. That alone is fulfilling, isn’t it?” Sukumaran remarks, his smile defying age and time.“Never ever think about age. Always think about the future. Don’t let your brain idle,” he adds.

Sukumaran’s daily routine

He wakes up at 6 am

Breakfast at 7 am includes one egg, a glass of milk, a boiled banana, and an item like dosa, puttu, or vellayappam, eaten alternately. For lunch, he has one egg, curd, and a small serving of rice or one dosa. In the evening, he drinks a glass of coffee.

Dinner at 7 pm. consists of a glass of milk and one dosa. He goes to bed at 9 pm.

He exercises for half an hour every day. Currently, it includes dumbbell workouts. Earlier, he preferred long walks.