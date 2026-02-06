Kochi: If it is the natural magic of bioluminescence that makes Kochi’s backwaters glow, chemistry students at Maharaja’s College have recreated the phenomenon in their laboratory.

As part of the college’s 150th anniversary celebrations, the students have successfully recreated the bioluminescence (blue glow produced by living organisms) phenomenon using chemical reactions. The exhibition, titled ‘Sesquicentennial Saga’, is being held under the guidance of various departments.

The artificial glow is being produced through the chemical reaction of hydrogen peroxide, sodium hydroxide and luminol. Alongside the demonstrations of bioluminescence, students have also lined up a variety of other captivating experiments for visitors as part of the exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by District Collector G Priyanka on Friday at a function presided over by Principal-in-Charge Dr Jolly V Antony. Other dignitaries in attendance included Dr M S Murali, member of the college governing body; Dr T V Suja, President of the Alumni Association; and Union Chairman Muhammad Afrin.

A space exhibition hosted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre will be held on Friday, following which the event will draw to a close.