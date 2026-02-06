Ambalappuzha/ Alappuzha: After a long absence, sea turtles have once again found their way to the Puthennada beach in Purakkad, laying eggs on the shores before retreating to the sea.

Environmental activists under the Green Roots Nature Conservation Forum collected as many as 135 eggs from the Purakkad Puthennada shoreline and shifted them to its hatchery at Thottappally for safe incubation. The conservationists were alerted about the nesting by three local residents, Vinesh, Santhosh, and Sudheesh, who spotted the turtles laying eggs on small sand mounds along the shore.

According to M R Omanakuttan, president of the Green Roots Nature Conservation Forum, these eggs are expected to hatch within 45 to 60 days. Saji Jayamohan, secretary of the organisation and members Akhildas, Vipin, and Nihal are also actively involved in the conservation effort. Once the hatchlings emerge, they will be safely released into the sea. The nesting marks the return of sea turtles to this stretch of coast after a long gap.