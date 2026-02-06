Edathua/ Alappuzha: After a historic season marked by back-to-back victories, including triumphs in the Nehru Trophy and the Champions Boat League, the Veeyapuram Chundan (snake boat) has finally found a safe space for docking.

E J Jacob, son of former minister E John Jacob, has come forward to provide land at the premises of his Elanjikkal Mangottayil house in Veeyapuram for constructing a boat yard. The land has been made available to safely berth the Chundan Vallam until the snake boat committee is able to purchase land of its own and build a permanent dock.

The committee has long been struggling to find a secure berthing space for the vessel, fondly called Veeru, which has taken Veeyapuram’s reputation in boat racing to new heights.

After the President’s Trophy race in Kollam, the boat returned to Veeyapuram laden with trophies won from as many as 13 boat race competitions this season. It was given a rousing welcome along with the oarsmen of the Village Boat Club, Kainakari, who rowed the vessel. However, the celebrations were tempered by the absence of a proper docking facility, forcing the committee to keep the boat shifting constantly between different ghats along the Pampa River.

When Forest Minister A K Saseendran visited Veeyapuram to inaugurate the Nagaravatika project in the protected forest area here a few months ago, the boat committee and local residents submitted a memorandum seeking space at the forest depot to berth the Chundan Vallam. Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh and Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas also drew the minister’s attention to the urgency of the issue. Although the minister directed the Forest Chief Conservator to provide a facility, a formal decision was yet to be taken.

The Veeyapuram Chundan itself is the result of sustained efforts by local residents and the Pravasi Nanma Kootayma, a collective of expatriates. Built under the craftsmanship of Changankeri Sabu Achari, the boat’s participation and success this season were made possible by mobilising between ₹25 lakh and ₹40 lakh through public contributions, loans and donations. However, the lack of funds to purchase land for docking the snake boat had remained a major challenge.

It was in this context that E J Jacob stepped in to temporarily provide land. The boat was brought ashore on Thursday in the presence of hundreds of supporters, and construction work on the boat yard has also begun.