Malappuram: The Tirurangadi Police, following an anonymous tip, seized explosives from a parked truck transporting onions. Upon searching the vehicle, the police found gelatin sticks and detonators hidden beneath the load of onions.

Approximately 10,500 detonators and 448 packets containing 200 gelatin sticks each were seized from the vehicle. The police said that they are currently investigating the matter and trying to trace the truck's driver and owner. They raised suspicions that the explosives may be transported for illegal mining activities.