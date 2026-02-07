Perumbalam: Daily life on Perumbalam island has been thrown out of gear following the suspension of the jankar service connecting the island with Poothotta.

Construction contractors are among the worst affected, as the lone jankar operating from the Panavally side is witnessing a heavy rush, making it difficult to transport building materials on time. The crisis follows the expiry of the contract governing the jankar service to and from Poothotta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the issue, Perumbalam panchayat president C R Girish said a new tender to operate the jankar was opened on Wednesday and that all formalities would be completed before February 16, after which the service would resume.

The disruption has dealt a severe blow to the island’s construction sector, as most building materials reach Perumbalam from eastern regions such as Piravom, Mulanthuruthy and Arakunnam. With the Poothotta service suspended, trucks carrying building materials are now forced to take a long detour via Maradu and Kumbalam, looping through Aroor to reach Panavally. This extended route has led to higher costs and significant delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Poothotta service unavailable, the Panavally jankar has become the only option, leading to severe overcrowding. Two-wheelers, cars and lorries are forced to wait in long queues for hours. Many commuters fail to reach their destinations on time, forcing them to leave their vehicles on the other side of the lake and depend on boat services to cross over.

Once the Perumbalam bridge is opened to traffic later this month, the need for the panchayat to operate the Panavally jankar will end. Reassigning the vessel to the Poothotta route would eliminate dependence on private jankar services.